Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 25-6 win over Eastern Michigan.

The true freshman rushed 33 times for 193 yards and one touchdown against the Eagles.

His 193 yards were second most in school history for a true freshman, trailing only Darrell Thompson who rushed for 205 yards against Bowling Green in 1986. Taylor rushed eight times for 44 yards in the first half before logging 25 carries for 149 yards in the second half. His lone touchdown of the game was a two-yard run in the second quarter.