Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) hit the road to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) at Ryan Field on Saturday, Sep. 23.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Wildcats are in the post-Pat Fitzgerald era after their long-tenured head coach was fired back in July amid allegations of hazing within the football program. Under interim head coach David Braun, they suffered a season-opening loss to Rutgers before rebounding the following with a 38-7 win over UTEP, marking their first win on American soil since October 16, 2021.

Minnesota has won three straight against Northwestern, including a pair of wins in Evanston.