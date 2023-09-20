Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL—Week 2

After one week of the 2023 NFL season, it was the usual suspects balling out for the firmer Gophers. Antoine Winfields, Jr tormented the Vikings and helped Tampa to a week 1 win.

Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens

Week 2 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3 vs Indianapolis Colts

Bateman upped his snap count from last week playing 44 offensive snaps, or 59% of the time for Baltimore. He didn’t see much more action though as he made three catches for 18 yards in the win over the Bengals.

Faalele saw his first action playing three snaps on offense and six on special teams.

Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears

Week 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Smith played four snaps on defense and 10 on special teams for the Bears but did not record a stat.

De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers

Week 2 @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Campbell played 68 defensive snaps, and six on special teams in Green Bays’ loss at Atlanta. He made a whopping 14 tackles, seven of them solo.

Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans

Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans

Week 2 vs Indianapolis Colts

Week3 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Cashman returned to actin after missing Week 1 and played 22 snaps on special teams but did not record a snap.

Murray was back to a reserve roll playing just nine defensive snaps after playing 100% the week before and he picked up a pair of tackles, one of them solo in the loss to Indy.

Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints

Week 1 vs Tennessee Titans

Week 2 @ Carolina Panthers (Monday Night)

Week3 @ Green Bay Packers

Howden played 14 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps for the Saints in their win over Carolina. He did not record a stat.

Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants

Week 2 @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 3 @ San Francisco 49ers (Thursday Night)

Coughlin played 23 special teams snaps and did not record a snap.

Schmitz played all 68 offensive snaps in the Giants come from behind win and has been great in pass protection so far.

John Michael Schmitz had a pass block win rate of 100%



T-1st in the NFL from week 2



New York Giants fans, we have a center pic.twitter.com/EYGWXePsAL — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) September 18, 2023

Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks

Week 2 @ Detroit Lions

Week 3 vs Carolina Panthers

Mafe apparently injured his knee in the season opener against the rams and was inactive in Week 2. here’s to hoping he can bounce back quickly.

Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 vs Chicago Bears

Week 3 vs Philadelphia Eagles (Monday night)

Ko played 18 snaps on offense and 19 on special teams in the Bucs win over the Bears but did not record a stat or a target.

Antoine Winfield Jr played all 53 defensive snaps in the game recording three tackles, two of them solo and had two pass defenses.

Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans

Week 2 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3 @ Cleveland Browns

Gibbens started at linebacker once again and played 45 defensive snaps and an additional 12 on special teams in the Titans win over the Chargers. He recorded five tackles, three of them solo.

Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders

Week 2 @ Denver Broncos

Week 3 vs Buffalo Bills

St. Juste and the Commanders hung on to knock off the Broncos despite a late hail mary from Russel Wilson. St. Juste broke up the would be game typing two-point conversion to clinch the win—-despite it possibly being pass interference. You can decide for yourself:

Was this pass interference on this 2-Point conversion in the Commanders vs Broncos game? pic.twitter.com/4lmMyIvoP4 — Players Wrld (@playerwrld) September 17, 2023

He played all 66 defensive snaps and would record five tackles with three of them solo in the win.