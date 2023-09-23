Typically a 31-10 lead in the 4th quarter is a safe lead, particularly when you are running the ball for over 200 yards in the game. But the Northwestern Wildcats came from behind to tie the game and then beat the Gophers on their first offensive play in overtime. The final score was 34-37, Wildcats.

This game can be summed up as one of the worst losses of the PJ Fleck era with some confounding punting decisions, poor execution to go along with bad play-calling and a total collapse of the defense.

The lone bright spot was Darius Taylor again who rushed for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This one will sting for a bit.

Up next for the Gophers is a home game against the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana next Saturday.