Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) host the No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines (4-0) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The game will be televised on NBC.

Michigan has looked dominant through their first four games of the season, even with head coach Jim Harbaugh sidelined for the first three contents while serving a self-imposed suspension stemming from alleged recruiting violations. The Wolverine defense has been especially dominant, allowing an average of 5.7 points per game through the first third of the season.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2020, when the Wolverines notched a season-opening 49-24 victory over the Gophers. Michigan has won three straight in the series.