For the third straight week, Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Against Northwestern, he rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught three passes for a total of 18 yards.

Taylor is the first Gopher ever to receive the honor three straight weeks, and the first Big Ten student-athlete to do so since Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in 2017.

The true freshman running back leads the Big Ten in rushing yards (532) and is tied for sixth in the conference in rushing yards per carry (6.1 ypc) and touchdowns (4).