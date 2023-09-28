Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 3

After one week of the 2023 NFL season, it was the usual suspects balling out for the firmer Gophers. Antoine Winfields, Jr tormented the Vikings and helped Tampa to a week 1 win.

Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 4 @ Cleveland Browns

Bateman played 50 offensive snaps—good enough for 69% of the offensive usage for the Ravens but saw only one catch for 6 yards on three targets in the Ravens loss to Indy.

Faalele played a bit again seeing four offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in the loss.

Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears

Week 3 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4 vs Denver Broncos

Welcome to the NFL Terrell Smith. With the Bears having injury issues in the secondary the Gopher rookie played a ton against the Chiefs and in front of Taylor Swift. Smith played 57 defensive snaps—74% of them for the Bears and added three special teams snaps. He recorded ten tackles, seven of them solo, one for a loss and had a pass defense. Not bad rook, not bad.

De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Week 4 vs Detroit Lions (Thursday)

Campbell played just 11 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in the Packers come from behind win over the Saints. He made one tackle before he injured his ankle and missed a good chunk of the game and has already been ruled out for the Thursday night game against Detroit.

Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans

Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans

Week3 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 4 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Have a game Blake Cashman. Making his first start of the season at linebacker he played 46 snaps, or 63% of the total and added another 23 on special teams. He made the post of it making six tackles, three of them solo, two pass defenses and picked off Trevor Lawrence for his first NFL interception.

Murray was back to starting again after barely playing a week prior and played 69 defensive snaps recording five tackles with three of them solo.

Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints

Week3 @ Green Bay Packers

Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Howden made his first NFL start at strong safety for the Saints and played all 79 defensive snaps in the crushing loss to Green Bay. He recorded four tackles, one of them solo in the loss. He gets his first game against ex Teammates Ko Kieft and Antoine Winfield Jr this Sunday.

Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants

Week 3 @ San Francisco 49ers (Thursday Night)

Week 4 vs Seattle Seahawks (MNF)

Coughlin played 26 special teams snaps and earned his first tackle of the season in the loss.

Schmitz played all 50 offensive snaps and added two more on special teams. e now may get a chance to try and block former teammate Boye Mafe on Monday night.

Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 vs Carolina Panthers

Week 4 @ New York Giants (MNF)

Mafe returned back after missing Week 2 with a knee injury. He played 58 defensive snaps (73%) and added six more on special teams. He recorded just one tackle, but it was a sack of Carolina QB Andy Daulton.

Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3 vs Philadelphia Eagles (Monday night)

Week 4 @ New Orleans Saints

Ko played 10 snaps on offense and 14 on special teams in the Bucs loss to Philly on Monday night and did not record a stat or a target.

Antoine Winfield Jr played all 80 defensive snaps in the game recording eleven tackles, five of them solo.

Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans

Week 3 @ Cleveland Browns

Week 4 vs Cincinnati Bengals

It was not a great day for Tennessee as Cleveland crushed them 27-3. Gibbons played 57 defensive snaps (80%0 and another 15 on special teams. He recorded eight tackles, five of them solo and had a QB hit on Deshawn Watson.

Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders

Week 3 vs Buffalo Bills

Week 4 @ Philadelphia Eagles

It was not a good day for the Washington defense and BSJ as the Bills crushed them 37-3.

St. Juste played all 68 defensive snaps recording seven tackles, five of them solo and added a pass defense.