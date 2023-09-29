Time to get things figured out with 1 game against a Group of 5 team before Michigan comes to town. But is Louisiana a pushover?

How to Watch

TV: BTN

Stream: FoxSports app

No, the Rajin’ Cajuns are not a pushover, this is a good team from the Sun Belt and the Gophers better be ready.

3 KEYS

No big plays allowed - Explosive plays have been killing this Gopher defense. Know your job and do it!

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

#0 RB - Jacob Kibody - Leads the Rajin’ Cajuns with 311 yards rushing, which isn’t all that impressive. But he has a 9.4 yard per carry average. Again...no explosive plays!

PREDICTION

So the Rajin’ Cajuns are 3-1, but they really have not played anybody. This team, as recently as 2021 finished 13-1 and ranked #16 in the final polls. Billy Napier has since moved on to Florida.

Potentially a dangerous offensive team, but this one should be a Gopher win.

Minnesota - 34

