Minnesota Gophers: Homecoming Weekend Preview and Viewing Guide

It’s Homecoming weekend at the University of Minnesota! With that there are many home sporting events this weekend besides the football game. Gopher volleyball plays their first two Big Ten games at home, and Gopher soccer looks to try and pick up their first conference win on the season. Below is your weekend list of events on campus and on the road, and how you can try and catch the action if you can’t be at the Pav, or Huntington Bank Stadium in person.

Friday September 29th:

Cross County @ Notre Dame Joe Piane Invitational 9:30 AM

The Gopher women’s Cross Country team heads to South bend for the Joe Piane Invitational. The Gophers faced off against several of the nation’s top teams including #1 1 NC State, #4 Notre Dame, #22 Alabama, #28 Florida State as well as Iowa, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh and Washington State.

Minnesota finished in 7th place in the team competition with their top individual finisher senior Taylor Krettinger coming in 28th place with a time of 17:11.3 for the 6 K race.

Minnesota also will have several athletes competing unattached in the BlueGold Invitational hosted by UW-Eau Claire at 3 PM.

Softball vs St. Cloud State 6 PM

The Gopher softball team continues their fall ball exhibition season when St. Cloud State comes down to Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. It will be the first look at Minnesota’s new freshmen and transfers and a chance for the Gopher veterans to get some work in before the regular season kicks off in February. Admission is free.

Volleyball vs Michigan 6 PM BTN+

The Gopher volleyball team returns to the Pav to open up the home portion of the Big Ten season. Minnesota is 1-1 in conference play after a five set win at Iowa last Thursday and getting swept 3-0 by #2 Nebraska in Lincoln on Sunday night.

The #13 ranked Gophers will look to pick up a win against a weak Michigan squad. After changing coaches in the off-season the Wolverines have struggled coming in with just a 2-9 overall record and 0-2 in the Big Ten. It’s Tropical night at the Pav and fans will get a chance to win a beach bundle. It’s frankly a must win for Minnesota especially with a tough matchup looming Saturday night.

Tennis @ San Diego State Invitational Friday-Sunday

The Gopher tennis team heads to Southern California for their first road trip of the season and the San Diego State Invitational. over the course of the weekend Minnesota will take on San Diego State, Grand Canyon, Cal State Northridge, and UTEP. No live streams will be available.

Saturday September 30th:

Football vs Louisisna 11 AM BTN

The Gophers host the Rajin’ Cajuns for Homecoming a week after an embarrassing loss to Northwestern. Minnesota badly needs a win to get things turned around. The biggest questions will be the status of star freshman running back Darius Taylor who was injured at the end of the 4th quarter of last weekend’s game. PJ Fleck was his typical self this week just saying that we would find out 2 hours before kickoff when the injury report is required to be filed.

Louisiana has a potent running game with running QB and running back Jacob Kibodi. The Gophers defense will need to tighten up and not give up explosive plays, and the office will need to figure out how to get another running back other than Taylor going, and Athan is going to need to be sharp in the passing game. It most likely will be a tight one to the end. . The game will air live on BTN with former Gopher Brock Vereen doing color commentary.

Volleyball vs #15 Penn State 8 PM BTN

The Gopher volleyball team gets another tough Big Ten matchup on Saturday night when #15 ranked Penn State comes into the Pav. The Nittany Lions hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason and are led by Michigan transfer Jess Mruzik with 4.56 kills per set. Ohio State transfer and 2022 Big Ten Setter of the Year Mac Podraza 10.14 assist per set runs the show on offense. PSU leads the Big Ten in blocks per set with 2.97, paced by First Team All-Big Ten selection Allie Holland (1.26 bps) and Taylor Trammell (1.24 bps).

Penn State has been a historic blue blood and it shows in the overall win/loss in the series between the two teams. Minnesota is 15-46 all-time against Penn St. But, in recent times the Gophers have faired well against the Nittany Lions winning seven of the past 12, including four of the last six. Minnesota has won five of the last seven against PSU at the Pav.

Sunday October 1st

Soccer @ #16 Indiana Noon BTN+

The Gophers have had a tough time this far in Big Ten play and it doesn’t get any easier on Sunday when the Gophers head to Bloomington to face off against #16 Indiana. Minnesota dropped a 3-1 game to Wisconsin Thursday night at home. Minnesota picked up a red card six minutes into the game and Wisconsin jumped out to a 3-0 lead playing 11 on 10.

The Gophers will face an Indiana team on Sunday that will be annoyed as they lost their first game of the season 2-1 to Ohio State Thursday night. The Hoosiers were a perfect 9-0-2 prior to that game, and will look to take out their frustrations on the Gophers. Minnesota did find a way to defeat Indiana knocking them off 3-0 at home a season ago.

Monday October 2/ Wednesday October 4th

Golf @ Blessings Collegiate Invitational Golf Channel

Both the Gopher men and the Gopher women will compete in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational held at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas next week. Ten teams from each the men’s and women’s side will compete in the tournament presented by Tyson Foods and hosted by Arkansas. Joining the Gophers in the field include Arkansas, Clemson, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Kentucky, North Texas, South Carolina and Washington.

Play from all three days of the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel from 3:30 – 6:30 PM