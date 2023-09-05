 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Football: Two Gophers earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors

Both players delivered in the clutch against the Cornhuskers

By Blake Ruane
/ new
Nebraska v Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Kicker Dragan Kesich and safety Tyler Nubin were both named Big Ten Players of the Week for their performances in Thursday’s 13-10 season-opening win over Nebraska.

Kesich was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a game-winning 47-yard field goal as time expired. He also made a 34-yard field goal earlier in the game.

Nubin was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week after finishing the game with three two tackles and two interceptions. His interception of quarterback Jeff Sims in the final minute of the fourth quarter helped set the stage for Kesich’s game-winning field goal.

This is the first Big Ten Player of the Week recognition for each player.

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...