Kicker Dragan Kesich and safety Tyler Nubin were both named Big Ten Players of the Week for their performances in Thursday’s 13-10 season-opening win over Nebraska.

Kesich was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a game-winning 47-yard field goal as time expired. He also made a 34-yard field goal earlier in the game.





2/3 FGs

1/1 XP pic.twitter.com/N57WomkaBg — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 5, 2023

Nubin was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week after finishing the game with three two tackles and two interceptions. His interception of quarterback Jeff Sims in the final minute of the fourth quarter helped set the stage for Kesich’s game-winning field goal.





3 tackles

2 INT pic.twitter.com/9guBtaXhxi — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 5, 2023

This is the first Big Ten Player of the Week recognition for each player.