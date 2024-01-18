Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Wild Card Weekend

A total of eight former Minnesota Golden Gophers football players made the NFL playoffs and seven of them are still alive as we enter the second weekend of the post season. Three of the our games this weekend will have at least one Gopher playing in it. Here’s a quick recap of Wild Card Weekend as we head into Divisional Weekend.

Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens got to sit at home and watch last week’s action as the benefit to winning the #1 overall seed in the AFC. This week they will host the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon where we will see at least two and hopefully three Gophers actually play against one another.

Playoffs Week 2 vs Houston Texans 3:30 Saturday ABC/ESPN

Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans

Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans

Cashman played 45 defensive snaps and ten special teams snaps as the Texans took down the Cleveland Browns at home to advance to the second weekend of the playoffs. Cashman finished second on the team with 10 tackles, six of them solo and one for a loss.

Murray remains on IR and is not expected to play in the postseason.

Houston now earns a trip to face the #1 seed Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon. Could we see Cashman covering Rashod Bateman once or twice??

Playoffs Week 2 @ Baltimore Ravens 3:30 Saturday ABC/ESPN

De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers

Campbell played 65 snaps on Sunday in leading the Packers to the biggest upset this postseason as Green Bay smoked Dallas on their home field to keep their season alive. Campbell had 8 tackles, six of them solo and one a sack of Dak Prescott in the 48-32 blowout win. Green Bay now heads west to face the #1 seeded San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

Playoffs Week 2 @ San Francisco 49ers 7:15 Saturday FOX

Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers thumped the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Monday night to keep their season alive.

Ko Kieft played 18 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams but did not record a stat.

Antoine Winfield played all 59 defensive snaps and had a quiet game for him as the Eagles tried to avoid his side of the field. Winfield made three tackles, all solo and added a pass defense to help Tampa advance.

The Buccaneers now face former NFC Central foe the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon for a chance to be one game away from the Super Bowl.

Playoffs Week 2 @ Detroit Lions 2 PM Sunday NBC

Tyler Johnson—WR—Los Angeles Rams

Johnson was inactive for the Wild Card loss to Detroit after seeing his first playing time of the season in the regular season finale. The Rams lost a 24-23 squeaker and their season is now over.