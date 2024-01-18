East Lansing

5:30 PM

FS1

Michigan State

So far the Gophers are undefeated in the state of Michigan, can they go 2-0?

Michigan State Spartans

Record: 10-7 (2-4)

KenPom Rank: 18

At one point the Spartans were the #1 team in the country. But things have not gone so well in East Lansing so far this season. Like the rest of the Big Ten, they have been tough to beat at home, but not so great on the road. Can the Gophers go into Izzo’s house and get a win?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Slow down that offense - Since mid-December, the Spartan offense has been incredibly efficient. I’ve not seen them nearly enough to know what the difference is, but they are scoring at a much higher rate per possession since their loss at Nebraska on December 10th. Finding a way to make their offense have to work for shots is going to be key. If the Iowa game is any indication, this is not going to go well for Minnesota.

Rebound - Izzo teams are always great rebounding teams, but this one is pretty mediocre. Limiting their chances and getting some extra opportunities on our end of the floor could make a huge difference.

Make 3s dammit! - The Gopher shooting the past 2 games has been awful. They stand no chance if they continue to shoot 20% or worse from three.

PREDICTION

This MSU team is experienced and talented. They are only getting better and should be confident at home.

I don’t see this as a Gopher win, but this team has surprised me when I expect it the least. Fingers are crossed, my breath is not being withheld.

Minnesota - 70

Michigan State - 77