Arizona long snapper Alan Soukup committed to play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday. He was previously committed to Indiana but opted to decommit and re-open his recruitment in December. Soukup was named to the Under Armour All-American Game and is the No. 1-ranked long snapper in his class, according to Kohl’s Kicking.

He will officially sign his letter of intent on Feb. 7 and enroll in the fall.

Soukup has big shoes to fill. Brady Weeks is graduating after five years as the Gophers’ starting long snapper. He set a program record after playing in 59 games over his career.

Get to know Alan Soukup

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 195

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Houston, Indiana, and USC

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A