Arizona long snapper Alan Soukup committed to play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday. He was previously committed to Indiana but opted to decommit and re-open his recruitment in December. Soukup was named to the Under Armour All-American Game and is the No. 1-ranked long snapper in his class, according to Kohl’s Kicking.
He will officially sign his letter of intent on Feb. 7 and enroll in the fall.
Committed!! 〽️〽️ @GopherFootball #SkiUMah #RTB @Coach_Fleck @Coach_Lig @KohlsSnapping @KohlsKicking @Coach_Casper pic.twitter.com/BSnadrrZjZ— Alan Soukup (@AlanSoukup_) January 28, 2024
Soukup has big shoes to fill. Brady Weeks is graduating after five years as the Gophers’ starting long snapper. He set a program record after playing in 59 games over his career.
Get to know Alan Soukup
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 195
Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Houston, Indiana, and USC
247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A
Kohl’s Kicking Scouting Report
Soukup has proven time and time again that he is the best snapper in the country. He has the rare combination of power, control, and athleticism. Against the best snappers in America Soukup finished with the second-highest overall score and multiple snaps in the .66 second range. He put a staple in his journey by winning the Under Armour All-America Game competition. It’s no surprise at all that Soukup will be attending Indiana University on scholarship. He is a wonderful individual who has the talent to snap at any level.
