You won’t see him in maroon and gold for at least two years, but Rocori offensive lineman Andrew Trout is already thinking about his future. He was on campus earlier this month for a visit and became the first in-state sophomore to earn a scholarship offer from head coach P.J. Fleck and co. Less than two weeks later, Trout returned to campus and committed to staying home.

Get to know Andrew Trout

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 270

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, and Kansas State

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A