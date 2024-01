Mara Braun suffered a foot injury in the Gophers 73-68 loss to Illinois. She will require foot surgery and is likely done for the season.

Braun remains the Gophers’ best player this season, averaging almost 18 points a game and shooting 37% from distance.

Minnesota already had a tenuous shot at the NCAA Tournament and will need to win a fair number of games the rest of the season as underdogs. We wish her the best and for an extremely quick and painless recovery process.