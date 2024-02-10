Amid reports that he is atop UCLA’s wish list to replace former head coach Chip Kelly after his departure to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck took to Twitter on Saturday to indirectly address the speculation.

“Honored to be the Head Football Coach at Minnesota!! Ready for an ELITE 2024 season!! Now, back to our wedding anniversary trip!! #RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah”

Fleck’s statement is certainly not a 100% guarantee that he won’t be the next head coach at UCLA, but I don’t see what he stands to gain from releasing that statement if he is actively pursuing the Bruins’ head coaching position, which UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond reportedly said would be filled within 96 hours of Kelly’s departure.