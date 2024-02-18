The Barn

5:30 PM

BTN

Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 14-10 (6-7)

KenPom Rank: 79

Our one and only game against Rutgers this season. Can the Gophers take down the Scarlet Knights and begin to put themselves firmly atop the middle of the Big Ten?

After starting the conference season with a 2-7 record, Rutgers has started to figure some things out and has won 4 straight games—two on the road and two at home. This includes a 22-point beat down of Wisconsin. So don’t sleep on Rutgers today at The Barn.

Very clearly this is a team that is elite defensively and is not very effective on offense. In Big Ten only games they are last in the Big Ten in effective FG%, last in 2pt FG%, last in offensive efficiency and 13th in 3pt FG%. But they are atop the league in defensive efficiency, 1st in forcing turnovers and 1st in blocks.

Here is what it will take to get a win.

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Don’t allow easy baskets - Rutgers kind of sucks on offense, so the key is to make them work for it. Turnovers for easy baskets, missed defensive assignments, offensive rebounds for uncontested put-backs,

Go hard at Clifford Omoruyi - This Rutgers big man leads the Big Ten in blocks and is 3rd in rebounds. I trust that Pharrel Payne is capable of going at him and drawing fouls because he doesn’t shy away from contact. This should be a fun matchup and getting Omoruyi in foul trouble should open a lot of offense for the Gophers.

Time for Elijah Hawkins to come back to form - I feel like Hawkins has struggled a bit in recent games, or at least been less of a factor. In Big Ten wins for the Gophers, Hawkins has averaged 10.5 ppg and only 6.5 in losses. He does not need to carry the team, but be in control and be active all over the floor.

PREDICTION

The Rutgers defense does scare me, not going to lie. But I’m really starting to believe in this Gopher team. I don’t think they make the NCAA Tournament, but they are absolutely playing like one over the last month.

I think we get Hawkins going to the basket a lot today and finding people or giving opportunities for our big men to get offensive rebounds because Rutgers has to rotate. The Gophers find a way and win a low-scoring game.

Minnesota - 64

Rutgers - 61