The Barn

7:00 PM

BTN

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 15-11 (5-10)

KenPom Rank: 63

These two teams met way back in December and Ohio State dominated behind Jamison Battle’s 24 points. At the time the Buckeyes were 6-1 with a KenPom rating of 23rd nationally and were ranked in the coach’s poll following their win over Minnesota.

But since then OSU has struggled. They have gone 3-9 over their last 12 games, mostly looking lost. Until they beat Purdue on Sunday and totally redeemed themselves. Right?

We will find out. But the good news is that the Buckeyes do not have a true road win yet this season. So...can the Gophers play well enough at home to get their 8th Big Ten win of the season?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Take good threes - I bring up three-point shots because Ohio State is last in the Big Ten in 3pt FG% allowed. This should bode well for the Gophers, but only if they run good offense and take good threes. When they run the ball through the post or through Dawson Garcia, they get really good looks and make them. When they start playing loose, they chuck a lot of bad shots that do not go in as often.

Win the battle with Battle - Jamison Battle make me very nervous as he’s going to have a little something to show when he returns to the Barn and likely will not be treated warmly. His 25 against the Gophers in December was his season high and I do not think that’s a coincidence. He cannot be allowed to make threes and get rolling again against his former team.

Keep up the fight - Seriously love how this team is playing with toughness and playing together. They are truly fun to watch. This “fight” wasn’t really seen until the 2nd half of the Ohio State game after a dreadful first half. Keep that up tonight and don’t back down.

PREDICTION

The matchup with Battle is really interesting. There will be a lot of local kids on the floor tonight and these guys have played with or against each other for years. When the Gophers played Michigan, Will Tschetter should have called CPS the way he was abused. But then Tyler Wahl dominated the Gophers when his Badger team came to the Barn. This game will be familiar in that there will be some personal battles taking place on the court. I predict that Jamison Battle does not have the same kind of game he had in round 1.

I keep saying how much I’m enjoying this team and watching them. I’ve traveled the journey from low expectations to cautious optimism to not being afraid to believe they should (and will) win a lot of these games against other second-tier Big Ten teams.

Ohio State had a great win over Purdue on Sunday. But that was then and they are going to struggle on the road tonight as the Gophers pull out a win.

Minnesota - 77

Ohio State - 72