Champaign

8:00 PM

BTN

Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 20-7 (11-5)

KenPom Rank: 20

Illinois is starting to separate themselves as clearly the 2nd best team in the Big Ten. They are hosting the Gophers with a chance to finish February with a 5-2 record. Can Minnesota steal a huge road game over a ranked team?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Slow Terrance Shannon - Arguably the best guard in the Big Ten and capable of putting up 30. Shannon is a tough matchup and he needs to be kept in check. This is so much easier to type than accomplish. The good news is that even when he goes off for 35, the Illini may still lose.

Be ready for a shootout - This Illini offense is so good. I don’t see this being low-scoring and the Gopher offense better be ready to show up.

Find something...anything...to get an advantage - Force a bunch or turnovers? Dominate rebounding? Hit threes at an unusual rate? Something (anything) where we can create an advantage and go with it.

PREDICTION

When we went to Purdue, I said how I really liked how we matched up with the Boilermakers. Illinois? I do not think we match up particularly well with the Illini.

This is a game where we are going to get beat up early. The question is, how will they respond? I hope to see a second half where the Gophers are back to playing with that determination & toughness we have seen at various points throughout the season.

But this is going to be a double-digit loss.

Minnesota - 74

Illinois - 87