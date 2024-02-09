Rumor: P.J. Fleck top candidate for UCLA head coaching job

Coming off his most disappointing season as head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, P.J. Fleck might be pulling his oar out of the water and abandoning ship.

With the news that UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is stepping down to take the offensive coordinator position at Ohio State, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy and The Inside Zone’s Matt Fortuna have both singled out Fleck as the Bruins’ primary target to replace Kelly.

It’s unclear at this point whether Fleck would be interested.

He has certainly been linked to other Power 5 openings throughout his seven-year tenure in the Twin Cities but has remained with the Gophers up to this point. Fleck most recently signed a seven-year contract through the 2029 season, with a buyout that currently stands at $7 million. He is 50-34 overall and 29-32 in conference play in seven seasons at Minnesota.

Obviously we’ll keep you posted as the situation develops.