Minnesota Women’s Hockey: Gophers Start Postseason by Hosting Minnesota State in WCHA First Round

The Minnesota Golden Gophers women’s hockey team starts their postseason run this weekend when they host the Minnesota State Mavericks in a best-of-three WCHA First Round Playoff Series at Ridder Arena. The winner advances to the WCHA Final Faceoff next weekend back at Ridder. But it will not be a typical easy opening round playoff series for Minnesota. They Gophers are 4-0 this season against the Mavericks, but every single game has been a one goal game including a 2-1 OT win in their most recent matchup at the end of January in Mankato. Minnesota has no room for error though if they want a chance at one last home game in the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota completed the WCHA Regular season in third place behind conference winner Ohio State and second place Wisconsin. It was a tale of two season for the Gophers who went 18-0-2 against the bottom five teams in WCHA play and went 1-7 against the top two teams with their lone win coming over the Badgers. Minnesota lost a ton of talent from a season ago and it showed all season long. Meanwhile the Badgers and Buckeyes just got stronger and stronger and have been the top two teams in the nation all season.

Minnesota comes into the post season after a five point senior weekend at home against UMD. Minnesota picked up the extra point in a shootout win on Friday before defeating the Bulldogs 4-2 on Senior Day on Saturday. Mankato enters the weekend on a down note after being swept by St. Thomas in a home and home series.

The Gophers did pick up a bit of extra motivation when the Al-WCHA Teams were announced on Thursday. Minnesota had a pair of players on the second team in forward Abbey Murphy and defender Nelli Laitinen and a third team honoree in defender Madeline Wethington. Murphy was snubbed by the conference voters due to her tough play on the ice. She not only leads the WCHA but also the nation with 31 goals on the year and finished third in WCHA play in total points. Yet she was snubbed to the second team because she plays with an attitude on the ice and none of the other teams can stand her. Hopefully she takes that extra motivation into her play in the post season.

But for Murphy to get her chance at revenge against the Badgers and Buckeyes, the Goophers need to take care of business against Minnesota State first. The Mavericks have played the Gophers extremely tough this season. The Gophers have not scored more that four goals on the Mavericks and with the exception of a 3-1 victory in the first game between the schools in November, every Gopher win has been by a single goal. Manktao has played a pair of goalies against Minnesota this season with both Suzette Faucher and Hailey Hansen seeing time in the crease for the Mavericks. Hansen played the most recent game making 26 saves in the OT loss to Minnesota. Offensively the Gophers will need to shut down senior Jamie Nelson. She leads the team with 18 goals on the season including two in a 4-3 loss to the Gophers at Ridder Arena in January.

Minnesota offensively is obviously led by Murphy. She has three goals in four games against Minnesota State this season. Minnesota will likely continue their rotation in goal with Skyler Vetter playing one game and senior Lucy Morgan the other. Each played two games against Minnesota State this season both going 2-0 with Vetter allowing two goals and Morgan four.

Other WCHA First Round series this weekend include #8 Bemidji State @ #1 Ohio State, #7 St. Thomas @ #2 Wisconsin and #5 St. Cloud State @ #4 Minnesota-Duluth. The four winners will advance to next weekend’s WCHA Frozen faceoff at Ridder Arena with the semifinals on Friday March 8th and the Championship game the afternoon of Saturday March 10th.

Minnesota fans will be doing some scoreboard watching this weekend of games on the east coast. Heading into the weekend Minnesota currently sits 5th in the women’s NPI rankings which will determine the NCAA field. Ohio State and Wisconsin are virtually locked into the top two spots, but #3 through #5 are very much up for grabs. Currently Clarkson sits at #3 with a ranking of .64562, Colgate is #4 at .64412 and the Gophers are 5th and .64083. The movement between the top 5 seeds are key as the #3 seed will host a home quarterfinal against the winner of the #6 vs #11 game, and the #4 seed will host the #5 seed in a NCAA Quarterfinal. So as of now the Gophers would be headed out east to face Colgate in a NCAA Quarterfinal. But obviously if Minnesota can flip that ranking, the raiders could be coming to Minneapolis instead. So Minnesota fans need to see the Gophers take care of business and earn a sweep over Minnesota State and will be cheering for Brown against Colgate and Princeton against Clarkson in the ECAC quarterfinals this weekend.

Minnesota games this weekend will face off at 6PM on Friday, 3 PM on Saturday and 3 PM Sunday if necessary. All three games will stream live on Big Ten Plus .