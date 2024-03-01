Minnesota Gophers Hockey: Gophers Close Out Regular Season by Hosting Michigan Wolverines

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team will clos e out their regular season this weekend when the Michigan Wolverines come to town. The two teams will have things to play for as the regular season comes to a close. Both teams have clinched home ice for the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, but third place is still up for grabs this weekend with Minnesota needing a minimum of two points to clinch third place and the higher seed. There is no love lost between these two teams as we have seen in several high profile games the last two seasons, so both teams will be going hard as they prepare to enter postseason play.

Minnesota comes into this weekend after a well times bye week. They Gophers had time to rest and get key players healthy for the final stretch run of the season. Two weekends ago the Gophers had a bit of a rough weekend in South Bend against Notre Dame. Minnesota was wiped off the ice 6-1 in the series opener before coming back to defeat the Irish and the refs 2-1 in Overtime. Minnesota had two goas called off in the game both of which seemed to be good goals before Jimmy Snuggerud finally finished off the game with an OT winner.

Michigan comes in a a desperate team trying to cling themselves away from the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Wolverines swept Notre Dame last weekend clinching home ice and a likely playoff series against the Irish in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are led by a trio of sophomores. Gavin Brindley leads the Wolverines with 42 points on the season. He has 20 goals, tied with junior Dylan Duke for the team lead as well. Rutger McGroarty has 40 points in four less games and TJ Hughes has 39. In net it has been all Canisius transfer Jake Barczewski for the Wolverines. He comes in with a 15-11-3 record, a 2.68 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. He won the Big Ten #1 Star of the Week last week after allowing just two goals to the Irish and kept the Wolverines in games earlier in the season against Minnesota in Ann Arbor dropping a 4-3 game and then picking up a shootout victory in a 2-2 tie.

Minnesota will look to try and get their offense clicking once again after a big of a struggle in South Bend. Rhett Pitlick has usurped linemate Jimmy Snuggerud for the team lead in points with 32 on the season. Snuggerud has struggled a bit over the past few weeks but is just one back with 31. He still leads the team with 19 goals on the season, two more than Pitlick. In goal it’s all Justen Close. The 5th year senior enters the weekend with a 18-8-5 record, a 2.32 goals against average and a .923 save percentage. His four shutouts on the season rank him second in both the Big Ten and the nation and have him tied for the all-time Minnesota program record of 13 with Kellen Briggs and Adam Wilcox.

Minnesota took four of six points when these teams met in Ann Arbor in November. The Gophers picked up a 4-3 win on Friday with Jimmy Clark picking up a pair of goals and Brody Lamb scoring the game winner with 3:28 left in the third period. Close made 37 saves in the win. Saturday the game ended in a 2-2 tie with both Close and Barczewski making 37 saves. Minnesota needs only two points this weekend to clinch the third place in the Big Ten Standings. Minnesota leads the Wolverines by three points headed into the weekend 37-34. Both teams have clinched home ice for the first round of the playoffs with the third place team hosting Penn State next weekend, and the fourth place team hosting Notre Dame. Both teams have NCAA Tournament considerations to fight for as well. Minnesota currently is sitting in 8th in the Pairwise rankings and is relatively safe to make the NCAA tournament. They are strictly playing for seeding. Michigan on the other hand is currently ranked 14th, very much on the NCAA tournament bubble. They need to string together a few more big wins to safely feel in the field, or need to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament. A pair of wins over the Gophers on the road would be huge for them, meanwhile a Gopher sweep could almost put the final nail in the Wolverines at-large hopes.

Special teams will be huge as always. The Wolverines lead the nation on the power play with an astounding 35% success rate. Meanwhile the Gophers have struggled with the exta man ranking 19th in the nation at 22.92%. The penalty kill has not been great for either squad with Minnesota’s 80% kill rate ranking 32nd in the nation and Michigan’s 79.5 ranking 40th. Staying out of the box will be huge. Michigan takes 13.66 penalty minutes on average per game while Minnesota is the second least penalized team in the nation at just 6.56 penalty minutes per game. STAY OUT OF THE BOX.

This weekend will be key to both squads as they gear up for hopefully a lengthy post season run. Execution will be key to see who can put themselves in a better spot for March. Minnesota will honor their seniors in a postgame ceremony on Saturday. Friday is a maroon out for those going to the game.

HOW TO WATCH:

#16 Michigan Wolverines @ #8 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, MN

When: 7:30 Friday/ Saturday

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Foxsports.com

Radio 1130 AM/103.5 FM/ IHeart Radio / Varsity Network App