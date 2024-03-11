Minnesota Basketball: Gophers are the #9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament

After Minnesota’s regular season finale loss to Northwestern on Saturday night, the Gophers knew they would be either the #9 or the #10 seed in the Big Ten Tournament depending on the results of the rest of the Big Ten regular season finale’s on Sunday. After the dust settled and thanks to Penn State’s win over Maryland as the last game of the night, the Gophers will be the #9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play #8 seed Michigan State at 11 AM on Thursday live from Target Center. The winner of that game will advance to play #1 seed Purdue at 11 AM on Friday.

The Gophers split the season series with the Spartans this season losing in East Lansing 76-66 in January and defeating Michigan State 59-56 at Williams Arena in February. Cam Christie led the way with 19 points in the win for Minnesota.

The Big Ten Tournament will get under way on Wednesday night with #12 seed Maryland taking on #13 seed Rutgers at 5:30. #11 seed Penn State will play #14 seed Michigan in the second opening round game after the completion of the first. Thurday’s second round games features the Gophers and Spartans at 11, and Wisconsin playing the winner of Rutgers and Maryland following. The night session will feature #7 Iowa playing #10 Ohio State and #6 Indiana playing the Penn State/ Michigan Winner.

The four double bye teams who won’t play until Friday’s quarterfinals include Purdue, #2 Illinois, #3 Nebraska, and #4 Northwestern. The full Big Ten Tournament Bracket is below:

Plenty of tickets are available not only at the box office but on secondary markets as well. As of Monday morning the get in price for Minnesota’s game on Thursday on Seatgeek was $3 before fees. So take the day off and go watch some basketball for less than a cup of coffee.

We will have a full preview of the Gophers game against Michigan State later this week.