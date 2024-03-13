The Big Ten announced their 2023-24 awards and the Gophers were well represented.

Dawson Garcia was named to the 2nd team All-Big Ten squad by the coaches and 3rd team by the media. Elijah Hawkins was honorable mention for both. And Cam Christie was named to the All-Freshman team.

DAWSON GARCIA

In his second season with the Gophers, the junior forward established himself as the Gopher’s go-to scorer and leader. He averaged 17.7 points per game, which ranked 6th in the Big Ten, and he grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game, ranking 12th.

He has one more year of eligibility and should be a favorite to land on the 1st team a year from now.

ELIJAH HAWKINS

Transferred in to fill a huge need at point guard for the Gophers and Hawkins filled it beautifully. The voters in the coaches and media polls both recognized this, giving Hawkins some votes, enough to earn honorable mention.

Hawkins led the Big Ten in assists and was 4th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

He also is likely returning to the Gophers for another season.

CAM CHRISTIE

The impact freshman was the first Gopher to earn All-Freshman honors since Amir Coffee in 2017. He started a little slowly in conference games before scoring in double-figures in 9 of the team’s final 12 games, including 23 at Illinois where he made 6 three-pointers.

Christie was 3rd in scoring among Big Ten freshmen.

PARKER FOX

Was named as Minnesota’s representative on the Big Ten’s Sportsmanship Award team.

After a surprising and entertaining regular season where the Gophers went from 2 conference wins last year, to 9 wins this year, these recognitions are well-deserved.