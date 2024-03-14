Target Center

11:00 AM

BTN

Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans

Record: 18-13 (10-10)

KenPom Rank: 19

A split with the Spartans is how the regular season played out, can the Gophers get another win over Tom Izzo’s squad? Both of these teams have lost 4 of their last 5 and are looking for a win to clarify their post-season destination.

A big game for both teams, only to then get to face Purdue.

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

No turnovers - In the loss at East Lansing, the Gophers had 19 turnovers! The win at home? They cut that down to a more reasonable 11. This stat is going to matter again on this afternoon.

Find defense again - In both games, the Gopher offense was not very efficient, finishing under 1 point per possession. But defensively it was a big difference between each game. In the win, they held Michigan to 0.948 points per possession. Since that win, the Gopher defense has not been remotely close to that number. They need to find it again.

Play with passion - This team, more than any in recent memory, has big swings in their passion. When they play with toughness and passion, they are tough to beat. The second half of the Wisconsin game comes to mind. As does the Michigan State win, the first half at Iowa and the win over Nebraska.

PREDICTION

I don’t love how this team has looked over the last few games, so picking a win over the Spartans is tough. It is the 11 AM game, which is often hard to get juiced up for, so perhaps Michigan State comes out flat.

But the Gophers are going to have to play 2 halves this afternoon if they want to get this win. But I’m not expecting a win.

Minnesota - 63

Michigan State - 68