Michigan State scored 45 points in the 2nd half to pull away from Minnesota, winning their opening Big Ten Tournament game 67-77.

Basketball is often a game of runs and this was on full display in the first half. Minnesota opened the game playing great defense early and making their shots to start the game 7-0..

Michigan State answered that with a 14-3 run to take a 14-10 lead. Their run was too easy as they had 2 dunks, 3 layups and a Holloman three and the Gopher defense was failing.

That MSU run was immediately turned around into a Gopher 11-0 run. Elijah Hawkins made a three, Pharrel Payne got 3 the old-fashioned way, Parker Fox with a dunk and then Dawson Garcia nailed a three. This run put the Gophers up 21-14 and from there the half was tightly contested with the Spartans chipping away at the lead and Minnesota had a 32-34 lead at the half.

The second half started with Minnesota very clearly trying to get the ball inside. Pharrel Payne scored the first 6 points of the half for Minnesota. He was bullying his way to the basket making one FG and drawing fouls, where he was 4/4 from the line. But he quickly picked up his 3rd foul, was forced to the bench.

Again, both teams battled for the first several minutes of the half and Minnesota confidently held a 49-45 lead with 12:56 left to play. From this point, it was all Sparty. Minnesota battled on offense but was incapable of stopping Michigan State on their end of the floor. Sparty had 30 points in the paint in the second half and scored on 22 of their 32 offensive possessions. They scored 45 points in the second half, attempting only 2 three-points, making them both.

It was an offensive clinic.

Minnesota was trading baskets for a stretch, unable to get the game closer than an 8-point margin. Besides the defensive lapses, it was turnovers and missed free throws that prevented the Gophers from keeping up offensively.

Michigan State moves on and Minnesota’s season may have come to an end. Breaking down the unexpectedly successful season will come next week, but it was a fun season and there is a lot of hope heading into next fall. Tom Izzo commented on how well Coach Johnson did this year and what to expect from the Gophers next year.

“Ben’s done an unbelievable job with the program, they could be the #1 team in the league next year.”

The Gophers now await their fate with the NIT, hoping they have an opportunity to continue their season. But today, Tom Izzo and his Spartans dominated the final 13 minutes to move on in March.