There was much debate if the Gophers had a shot at making the NIT or not, but the selection committee did take Minnesota and we will head to Butler for our first round matchup.

The tournament, for Minnesota, will start at Hinkle Fieldhouse and the hope is that they end the NIT back at Hinkle as this is where the Final Four will be played.

We're NIT bound‼️



The #Gophers will take on Butler in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament!#SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/cV38zIRXYK — Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) March 18, 2024

More details on the game and a look at the Bulldogs will follow, but the Gophers get to continue their season.