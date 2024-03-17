There was much debate if the Gophers had a shot at making the NIT or not, but the selection committee did take Minnesota and we will head to Butler for our first round matchup.
The tournament, for Minnesota, will start at Hinkle Fieldhouse and the hope is that they end the NIT back at Hinkle as this is where the Final Four will be played.
We're NIT bound‼️— Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) March 18, 2024
The #Gophers will take on Butler in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament!#SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/cV38zIRXYK
More details on the game and a look at the Bulldogs will follow, but the Gophers get to continue their season.
Loading comments...