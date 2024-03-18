Is this the year the Gophers make a deep run through the NIT? Historically, Minnesota has done well in the NIT. And it seems like a run to the Final Four has become a right of passage for every Gopher basketball coach.

2014 - In Richard Pitino’s first season, his Gophers ran through the NIT and won it, defeating SMU in the Championship game with Austin and Andre Hollins combining for 33 of the team’s 65 points.

2012 - This was Tubby Smith’s second-to-last season with the Gophers and his squad finished as NIT runner-ups, getting soundly beaten by Stanford.

2003 - Dan Monson’s team, led by Rick Rickert, Michael Bauer and Maurice Hargrow won three games to get themselves to the Final Four, but lost the semi-final game to Georgetown and the prestigious third-place game to Texas Tech.

1998 - The season directly following the Final Four run, Clem Haskins took his team to the NIT and won it (unofficially, of course).

1993 - I remember watching Voshon Lenard lead Clem’s team through the NIT this year, beating Georgetown in the championship game.

1980 - Even Jim Dutcher took a Gopher team to the NIT Championship game, losing to Ralph Sampson’s Virginia Cavaliers 55-58. Kevin McHale and Trent Tucker were not enough to contain Sampson. You can watch the game here if you’d like.

(Seriously, you should check out that old YouTube)

So every Gopher coach, dating back to Dutcher has made a run to the NIT Final Four, is this the year for Ben Johnson to check that box?

NIT games, like meaningless bowl games, often have more to do with who is coming to the game wanting a win and playing like it. Even in the post-game press conference following their loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament, guys and Ben Johnson were hoping they got to keep playing. This feels like a team that is excited to continue their season.

Butler played themselves out of an NCAA bid by losing 5 straight to end February before getting a win over DePaul (one of the worst P5 teams in the country, and then a home win over Xavier.

If Minnesota happens to get by Butler, then they are likely facing an angry Indiana State who is probably the best team to be snubbed by the NCAA Tournament. Ever.

The path will not be an easy one, but the Gophers get their opportunity to make a run and continue to get better.