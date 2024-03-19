Hinkle Fieldhouse

8:00 PM

ESPNU

Butler

Butler Bulldogs

Record: 18-14 (9-11)

KenPom Rank: 67

A matchup in the NIT against a Big East opponent. This should be fun, but can the Gophers get a win over Butler on the road?

The Bulldogs were looking like a favorable NCAA Tournament team in early February. They were 16-8 (7-6), with ROAD wins over Marquette (when Tyler Kolek was still healthy) and Creighton on their resume. Then they lost 5 straight, 3 of them at home, and limped into the Big East tournament where they lost to the 9-seed, Xavier in the first round and managed to find their way into the NIT.

Can the Gophers end the Bulldog’s season on their home court?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Guard their wings - Pierre Brooks is a 6’6” guard who transferred from Michigan State and is now scoring 15 ppg, shooting 41% from three. Jahmyl Telfort is a 6’7” guard who’s averaging just under 14 ppg and scores a lot inside the three-point line. These are the guys you have to contain for the Butler offense.

Dominate the paint - This is not a great rebounding team and not a team that has been stopping teams inside the line very well. I’m looking forward to a concerted effort to pound the ball inside and get the offense going from the inside.

Find that defense again - Statiscially, we should have a better offense, but lately our defense has been lacking. This needs to be found again.

PREDICTION

I am going to pin my hopes on the fact that Butler is fading to end the season and this Gopher team is happy to be continuing their season.

Minnesota comes out with more energy, plays great offense and pulls out the winl

Minnesota - 77

Butler - 71