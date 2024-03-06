The Barn

8:00 PM

BTN

Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 16-3 (8-10)

KenPom Rank: 95

And we get a rematch with the Hoosiers, who beat Minnesota by 12 in January. The Hoosiers, much like the Gophers, have been up and down. Playing well in stretches and struggling in others, mostly on the road. Just a couple of weeks ago Indiana was 6-10 in the Big Ten having lost 4 in a row. Since then they have taken down Wisconsin and beat Maryland on the road.

Are they “back” and playing well enough to get their 2nd straight Big Ten road win?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Make threes - When your team is 3/20 from three while the other is 6/14 (43%), you may struggle to win on the road. Flip that around, or at least make it close and we can win tonight.

Slow down Mackenzie Mgbako - The freshman forward has been averaging 12 ppg this year but has been averaging 17.5 over the last 5 games. He’s starting to find his groove and keeping him from going off will help a lot.

Feed the big men - Always...but let Payne and Garcia feast again tonight. The two combined for half of our points in Bloomington, would be great to see them combine for 30 tonight plus some outside shooting.

PREDICTION

We win this game at home and then have a chance to lock up the 6-seed on Saturday at Northwestern.

Minnesota - 77

Indiana - 69