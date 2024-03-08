Evanston

8:00 PM

BTN

Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 20-10 (11-8)

KenPom Rank: 46

The Wildcats were on pace to potentially lock up the 2-seed in the Big Ten tournament before dropping a home game to Iowa and then scoring 49 points in a loss at Michigan State. They now need to win to secure a top 4 spot and that precious double-bye for next weekend’s Big Ten Tournament.

Minnesota is also fighting for seeding, but appear locked into playing on Thursday. Can the Gophers get a win over Northwestern to gain some positive momentum going into the BTT?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Boo Buie is everything - The Northwestern guard is so key to everything for the Wildcats and he may have some extra juice because of senior day in Evanston. I would imagine that Braeden Carrington is still going to be out with a concussion, but it would be very helpful to have him available Saturday night. Buie must be slowed,

Run some offense - The Indiana game was a display of some of the worst offensive basketball we have seen at The Barn all year. Sloppy turnovers, awful shot selection and the result was a real struggle to score points. The Gophers have to get back to executing some sort of offense.

Abuse Matthew Nicholson - I just don’t think that the 7’ center can handle the athleticism and strength of Pharrel Payne. Once again, I’d love to see the Gophers pound the ball inside and let Payne go to work (assuming he is healthy).

PREDICTION

I’ve lost my confidence and I’m back to thinking that the Gophers are a step behind where they were a month ago and many of the Big Ten teams.

Minnesota is pretty much locked into a seed in the 8-10 range and there appears to be no clear advantage or disadvantage to seeding in that range. But getting that 10th Big Ten win is a benchmark and a win would get some confidence back in their step. I’m hopeful, but not confident.

Minnesota - 68

Northwestern - 76