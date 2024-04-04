The transfer portal has been running hot since the regular season has ended for all but 4 teams. The rumor mill surrounding who is going where, what people want and how much are they being offered has been nothing short of crazy. There should be a reality show dedicated to the portal.

But the Gophers received some great news today when Dawson Garcia announced that he’s coming back to join the starting backcourt from last season. The core may not be all together, but it isn’t going to be another complete rebuild.

There are plenty of roster spots up in the air, but here is what we know currently...

WHO STAYS

PG - Elijah Hawkins

SG - Mike Mitchell Jr

PF/C - Dawson Garcia

F/G - Kayden Betts

Three out of your five starters is a good start. These are the guys who have announced that they are staying and playing for the Gophers next season. Betts is a bit of a wildcard after really not playing at all this past season. But hopefully he improves and works himself into a contributing member of the rotation.

WHO GOES

C - Pharrel Payne

F - Josh Ola Joseph

F - Kris Keinys

These guys are almost certainly gone. All three have announced that they are entering the portal and both seem to be very clearly leaving. Rumor has it that Payne is going to get a huge payday that Minnesota likely cannot match.

THE MURKY

G - Braeden Carrington

F - Parker Fox

F - Isaiah Ihnen

All three have announced that they are leaving but there remains the possibility that they return. Whether there is a change of heart because there seems to be more of an opportunity for playing time, the anticipated offers from other programs wasn’t there or they just were testing the waters but want to stay here...who knows. But there’s a chance they are back in maroon and gold next season.

Cam Christie

This is the murkiest of the murky. Christie is testing the waters of NBA but is also reportedly getting significant offers from other programs to transfer. The level of excitement you should have for next year will change dramatically on Christie’s decision.

WHO WE ADD

Isaac Asuma

Grayson Grove

The two incoming freshmen and I think you can expect that Asuma will be a key member of the rotation as a reliable backup PG who is learning the ropes for one season before taking over in 2025-26.

(potential additions)

Andrew Morgan - a potential NDSU transfer who played his high school ball for Waseca (go Blue Jays). Morgan is deciding between Minnesota and Nebraska. Morgan is a 6’10” center who would have the opportunity to fill in the spot vacated by Payne.

Isaiah Gray - Cornell PG who is considering Minnesota.

Dain Dainja - local kid who started at Baylor, transferred to Illinois and is now looking for a new home. There are no reported ties to Ben Johnson reaching out, but he could also slide into that starting frontcourt spot alongside Garcia.

BJ Omot - Makato product who has played for 2 years at North Dakota. Omot led the team in scoring at 16.7 ppg and would come in as a forward. Again, I have seen nothing indicating that he’s seriously considering Minnesota, but it would be a nice addition.

This list of who is in, who is out and who we are pursuing is something that could change hourly over the next several days. Stay tuned, Gopher fans.