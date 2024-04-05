Earlier this week, I received a disturbing Slack message from GopherNation:

“Write about the recent recruiting comments. Or I will.”

Those may not have been his exact words, but they were no less chilling. I knew what needed to be done. I had to get back on the recruiting beat. So here I am, ready to serve the people.

Back on Mar. 23, the Minnesota Golden Gophers received their first commitment from the Class of 2025 when safety Zachry Harden decided to climb into the boat with a verbal pledge.

Get to know Zachry Harden

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 190

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Arkansas, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8700

Scouting Report

Harden is a physical cornerback. He has long arms that can be disruptive in pass coverage, and his ball skills make him a threat to force a turnover when opposing quarterbacks throw the ball his way. Harden demonstrates a high football IQ on film and seems to have a competitive drive that is on display every play. This is a very good pick-up for Minnesota cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe, though he’ll look to help Harden add strength once he gets to the collegiate level.