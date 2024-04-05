Back on Mar. 28, defensive lineman Torin Pettaway flipped his pledge from the Wisconsin Badgers, opting instead to grab an oar and verbally commit to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Get to know Torin Pettaway

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 265

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, Washington, and Wisconsin

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8731

Scouting Report

With his size, Pettaway certainly looks the part of a Big Ten defensive lineman. On film, he is disruptive off the edge. Not only can he turn the corner, but he can also blow people off the ball and has the awareness to throw his hands into passing lanes. As is often the case with high school linemen, Pettaway could be play with a better pad level. His technique isn’t always consistent, but with his speed and ability to get his hands inside of offensive tackles, he has the potential to be a problem for opposing offenses. There is a lot of upside here.