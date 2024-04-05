Back on Mar. 28, the Minnesota Golden Gophers got their signal caller for the Class of 2025, securing a verbal commitment from high school quarterback Jackson Kollock.

Kollock previously committed to Washington last October when Kalen DeBoer was still head coach of the Huskies, but decommitted shortly after DeBoer left for Alabama.

Get to know Jackson Kollock

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 225

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Cal, Colorado, and Washington

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8847

Scouting Report

Over the last two seasons, Kollock has thrown for a combined 5,376 passing yards and 73 passing yards, completing 61.3% of his passes. His recruiting stock has risen over the past year, culminating in a commitment to the CFP-bound Washington Huskies last fall. His decommitment was the Huskies’ loss and the Gophers’ gain, as Minnesota has reeled in a big quarterback with a live arm who can make accurate throws down the field. Kollock is not just a pocket passer, either. He has the athleticism to extend plays with his legs and can make throws outside the pocket.